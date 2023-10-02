Global sugar supply expected at slight deficit in 2023/24

Global sugar consumption in the season that starts in October is projected to be 290,000 metric tonnes larger than the global production of the sweetener, as the sizeable Brazilian crop is more than offset by weather-hit crops in Asia.

According to projections released on Friday by broker and analyst StoneX SNEX.O, sugar demand in the world is seen at 192.2 million metric tons in 2023/24 (Oct-Sept) while production was estimated at 191.9 million tons, so the world will eat into sugar stocks to meet demand.

StoneX sees India’s new crop at only 30 million tons, 8.5% down from the previous year, while Thailand is seen producing 22% less at 8.9 million tons.

The two Asian countries are usually the most important exporters after Brazil, but they will not have much to sell abroad in the season that is about to start after drier-than-normal weather hurt production.

India’s government is unlikely to authorize any exports.

StoneX said the situation has already been priced by the market, with raw sugar prices hovering around the highest in 12 years on ICE.SBc1

Brazil’s center-south production is seen at a record 40.8 million tons, which helped to keep the global trade near balanced.

StoneX expects the South American country to produce another large crop next year, but that will depend on the rains from November to March. It estimated Brazil’s 2024/25 (April-March) sugarcane crop at 629 million tons, and sugar production at 41.1 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; editing by Grant McCool)