Global trade in final goods and intermediate inputs: impact of FTAs and reduced “Border Effects”

International trade in manufacturing goods has risen strongly over the past decades, contributing to the expansion of global value chains (GVCs). This paper studies how two factors contributed to this rise since 1970: (i) declining “border effects” that are arguably related to the ICT revolution that started around 1985, and (ii) the implementation of Free Trade Agreements that have gotten deeper over time. We take advantage of the identification of the time dimension in a panel setting to capture the emergence of GVCs by disentangling domestic and international trade in final goods and intermediate inputs. According to our results, diminished border effects account for the bulk of the increase in international trade in manufactured goods. The cost of a national border is estimated to have fallen by around 10% per year for total manufacturing trade since the 1970s. The decline has been 13% per year for exports of final goods and 8% for intermediate inputs, highlighting the importance of reduced border effects for enabling international trade in the age of GVCs. Moreover, we show that it is important to control for different border effects for final goods and intermediate inputs when estimating the trade impact of FTAs in gravity equations. With this enhancement, our results suggest that FTAs increase trade by 54% after ten years. We also find evidence that FTAs that are more recent have a greater trade effect than those signed in earlier periods.

JEL codes: F13, F14, F15, F23

Keywords: Border effect, Free trade agreements, international trade, global value chains.

Non-technical summary

The world has experienced an unprecedented rise in global trade over the past decades. Exports and imports as a share of global GDP rose from 27% in 1970 to 61% in 2008 and reached 58% in 2018. Over this period, the increasing fragmentation of production across countries, with trade in intermediate goods, led to the expansion of complex supply chains. This process was made possible thanks to advances in information and communication tech- nology (ICT), reduced transport costs, and trade liberalization agreements. In this paper, we study these reduced trade frictions and their implications for trade in final and intermediate goods in the manufacturing sector.

We use the concept of “the border effect” to capture the trade costs related to interna- tional trade and compare them to domestic trade costs. While there is evidence that the reduction of border effects and the introduction of FTA expanded international trade, few have jointly examined their differential impacts on trade, and no one has to our knowledge explored the implications for trade in final goods and intermediate inputs. We provide an answer to this question by using data over a longer period (1970-2009). Our results are im- portant because they provide a sense as to how important these effects have been in recent decades and the timing of the changes. One essential ingredient in our analysis is the use of data for domestic and international trade. By combining both types of data, we capture globalization developments in a very detailed manner.

According to our results, reduced border effects have been the prime driver of the increase in international trade in manufacturing goods since the 1970s. We estimate that the cost of a national border has fallen by around 10 % per year since 1970 for total exports, whereas it has declined by 13% for exports of final goods and 8% for intermediate inputs. The fact that international trade in final goods benefited more from the lowering of trade costs is likely due to the portion of imports of intermediate inputs from earlier steps of the supply chain, which generates a positive cascade effect. We identify a differential impact of reduced border effects on the two types of goods that coincides with the ICT Revolution that started in the period 1986-1990 and drove the expansion of global value chains. The bundle of technological advances during this period offers a deep motivation and timing for the reduction in trade costs and diminished border effects.

We also take the opportunity to show that trade agreements have changed in nature over the decades. We find evidence that FTAs that are more recent have a greater trade effect than those signed in earlier periods. In a world where policy-related trade costs have fallen, other trade barriers become more important. Lowering these trade barriers have likely less to do with traditional trade policies and more to do with productivity-enhancing technological innovations that allow goods to flow more freely across borders. How efficient goods can move through these systems to their final destinations is a key determinant of trade opportunities. As supply chains become more globally dispersed, the quality of logistics services can determine whether a country can successfully participate in the global economy.

1 Introduction

The world has experienced an unprecedented rise in global trade over the past decades. Exports and imports as a share of global GDP rose from 27% in 1970 to 61% in 2008. While the trade share of GDP has declined slightly to 58% in 2018, it is markedly higher than in the previous five decades.1 Rising fragmentation of production across countries over this period led to the expansion of complex value chains and spurred further global integration. This process was named the “second unbundling” by Baldwin (2016) and was made possible thanks to advances in technology such as information and communication technology (ICT), reduced transport costs and trade liberalization (Baldwin, 2012).2Figure (1) provides a clear view of the rapid expansion of global trade, both in final goods and intermediate inputs relative to domestically traded goods.

Figure 1: Share of international and domestic trade in manufacturing by type of good

Since in particular the middle of the 1990s, both goods types have risen much faster than their domestic counterparts.3However, international trade in final goods has expanded much more quickly than intermediate inputs relative to domestic sales. How can we explain this phenomenon?

First, trade costs that are not related to trade liberalization (Melitz, 2003) can be gauged through the concept of the border effect. It was first documented by McCallum (1995) who showed a significant home bias in Canadian-US trade. The bias is usually considered to embody a host of factors, such as preferences (Morey, 2016). It has been also understood as the inherent costs of moving a good or service across a border. For example, Anderson and van Wincoop (2003) used international border dummies to control for international trade costs relative to domestic trade costs in a cross-sectional gravity equation with international and domestic sales.

Second, trade liberalization and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) have brought policy- related trade costs to a fraction of what they were in the past and thus stimulated interna- tional trade. Although they are still unduly high in some sectors, markets, and countries, the overall picture is one of marked decline over time. However, it was not until fairly recently that economists could actually claim reliable empirical support for the strong positive effect of FTAs. Baier and Bergstrand (2007) addressed the econometric issues common in the earlier literature and showed that the quantitative estimates of the average effect of an FTA on bilateral trade is positive, strong (around 100 percent) and significant.

While these two factors; the reduction of border effects and the introduction of FTAs have expanded international trade, few have jointly examined their differential impacts on trade and no one has to our knowledge explored the implications for trade in final goods and intermediate inputs. We provide an answer to this question by estimating separately the border effect and the effect of FTAs for final goods and intermediate inputs over a longer period (1970-2009). Our results are important because they provide a sense as to how important the reduction in different barriers to international trade have been in recent decades.

One essential ingredient in our analysis is the use of data for domestic and interna- tional trade. By combining both types of data, we capture globalization developments as we evaluate the effects of reduced barriers to international trade relative to the effects of domes- tic trade costs. We apply state-of-the-art and theory-consistent empirical gravity methods (Yotov et al., 2016) to provide precise estimates of the two trade effects. According to our results, reduced border effects have been the prime driver of the increase in international trade in manufacturing goods since the 1970s. We estimate that the cost of a national border has fallen by around 10 % per year since 1970 for total exports, whereas it has declined by 13% for exports of final goods and 8% for intermediate inputs.Bergstrand et al. (2015) also estimate that the cost of a national border have decreased by around 2.5% per year between 1990-2002 for total trade. However, they only consider a short period when the “second unbundling” of globalization was already under way. Moreover, they do not consider that the border effect might be different for trade in final goods or intermediate inputs. It is important to distinguish between these different types of goods with the continuous rise of trade in global value chains (Feenstra 1998 and Baldwin and Taglioni 2014).

That international trade in final goods have benefited more from the lowering of trade costs is likely due to bilateral gross final goods trade embodying a larger portion of gross imports of intermediate inputs from earlier steps of the supply chain than intermediate inputs themselves.These final goods must bear the full burden of trade costs (due to technological hindrances) added in previous steps in production.The differential impact of reduced border effects on the two types of goods coincides with the ICT Revolution that started in the period 1986-1990 and drove the “second unbundling” of globalization and the expansion of global value chains (Baldwin, 2016). The bundle of technological advances during this period offers a deep motivation and timing for the reduction in trade costs and diminished border effects.

With our new estimates, we take the opportunity to test some procedures and revisit assumptions made in the literature estimating the impact of FTAs. For instance, we show that it is important to control for the different border effects for final goods and intermediate inputs. Our estimates that control for the border effect and domestic trade suggest that an FTA raises international trade by 54% after 10 or more years. But trade agreements have changed in nature over the decades. Rodrik (2018) illustrates this by comparing the length of the FTA between US and Israel that went into force in 1985 and the FTA between the US and Singapore that went into effect in 2004. Therefore, we also focus on the evolution of the FTA effect and find evidence that FTAs that are more recent have a greater trade effect than those signed in earlier periods.

In a world where policy related trade costs have fallen, other trade barriers become more important. Lowering these trade barriers have likely less to do with traditional trade policies and more to do with productivity enhancing technological innovations that allow goods, tasks and services to flow more freely across borders. How efficient goods can move through these systems to their final destinations is a key determinant to a country’s trade opportunities. As supply chains become more globally dispersed, the quality of a country’s logistics services can determine whether it can participate in the global economy.

The rest of the paper is structured as follows: Section introduces the structural framework that we use and derive our empirical approach. Section outlines the data used. Section presents and discusses our results and Section performs a number of robustness checks. Section concludes.

2 Framework and empirical approach

Our empirical approach is derived from a structural gravity equation able to capture the different two trade barriers we are analyzing. The impact of the border effect and FTAs is studied with a PPML estimator that properly maintains the structural approach of the gravity equation and uses a high dimensional set of fixed effects that controls for the potential confounding factors that could bias the results. Also, the inclusion of the large set of fixed effects will make possible to track the evolution of the effect on trade of FTAs over time.

2.1 Structural gravity

Structural gravity models are widely used in the trade literature and Head and Mayer (2014) show that the model is consistent with a very large number of theoretical foundations. To guide our analysis, we extend the gravity equation in Arkolakis et al. (2012) to account for different kinds of trade barriers (structural parameters) and their effect on trade in final goods and intermediate inputs. Value Xk of country j’s total imports in good k from country i is equal to:

