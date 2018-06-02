Global Trade Navigating Through a Minefield

One thing is certain in today’s world of free trade: nothing is what it seems to be. We are navigating through a minefield of contradictory trade policies and statements from the U.S., the EU and China. Other dangers are political discontinuity in Italy, Spain and the Middle East as well as the ups and downs of the off-and-on Korean negotiations. The US “art of the deal” is to use national security as the reason for tariffs, ignoring the fact that these are hitting friends and defense alliance more than the supposed culprits.

Sanctions on Russia (did anyone stop to work out that 90 per cent of titanium products for use in the aircraft industry including Boeing are produced in Russia?) might be counter-productive. In a world of mixed economic indicators suggesting that we may have reached the peak of economic growth, trade continues to flourish. The Global Port Tracker forecast for North Europe 2018 is for imports to grow a further 3.5 per cent and exports 5.7 per cent compared to 2017. This represents five years out of six that imports are positive while exports have seven years of growth. Most of ports have benefited from this growth.

Antwerp clawed its way up in market share to match Rotterdam in March exports with 14 per cent of the total loaded TEUs, but the largest import port remains Rotterdam with 16 per cent of loaded TEUs. The reality of the cautious growth vs the new building orders and bringing in laid up capacity has hit home. 2018 is not going to be a good financial year for carriers, something that we have been saying for some time. Optimistic Maersk returned some poor results in Q1 and the rest of the field is not doing much better.

The strategy of maintaining market share and diversifying away from core business does not seem to be paying off. In keeping with Maersk tradition will Mr. Skou shortly be looking for a new position? Carriers are dropping out of the North Atlantic trade as the level of overcapacity hits financial results; can we expect to see similar changes on the Asia-Europe and Asia North America trades in the coming months? Putting the spare capacity back in lay-up, or even scrapping some of the 10 to 12K TEU capacity ships would help.

Preliminary figures indicate that total container volumes across the six-port range increased by 414,000 TEUs (or 12.1 per cent) in March compared to February with 3.84 million TEUs, which would equate to a 4.6 per cent year-on-year increase.

➢ For incoming volumes, preliminary data indicates that every port experienced growth, with each except Bremen/Bremerhaven and Rotterdam posting a double-digit percentage increase over the previous month. In terms of year-on-year growth, every port except Hamburg and Bremen/Bremerhaven is anticipated to have posted an increase, with the Port of Antwerp experiencing a double-digit percentage gain. The North Range is anticipated to post an 11.4 per cent increase over February and a 4.1 per cent gain year-on-year.

➢ For outgoing volumes, preliminary data indicates that every port experienced growth, with each except Bremen/Bremerhaven and Rotterdam posting a double-digit percentage increase over the previous month. In terms of year-on-year growth, every port except Hamburg and Bremen/Bremerhaven is anticipated to have posted an increase. The North Range is anticipated to post a 12.7 per cent gain over February and a 5.1 per cent gain year-on-year.

➢ Total imports to Europe increased by 1.4 per cent in March, with a 0.7 per cent dip in North Europe (down 11.2 per cent year-on-year) and a 4.7 per cent gain in the Mediterranean and Black Sea region (up 2.3 per cent year-on-year).

➢ Total exports from Europe increased by 11.1 per cent in March, with a 12.0 per cent jump in North Europe (up 0.4 per cent year-on-year) and a 9.5 per cent gain in the Mediterranean-Black Sea region (up 2.2 per cent year-on-year).

➢ For 2018, loaded incoming volumes across the North Range are projected to post a 5.1 per cent increase while loaded outgoing volumes are forecast to post a 4.9 per cent increase.

➢ For 2018, total imports to Europe are forecast to increase by 5.7 per cent, with a 3.5 per cent gain anticipated in North Europe and a 9.4 per cent increase projected in the Med-Black Sea region. Exports are forecast to increase by 5.2 per cent across Europe, with a 5.7 per cent gain in North Europe and a 4.5 per cent gain in the Mediterranean-Black Sea region.

➢ The North American edition of the Global Port Tracker reported a decrease of 132,000 TEUs in March. The combined import volume at the monitored West Coast ports decreased by 209,000 TEUs between February and March, which equates to a 19.2 per cent drop month-on-month and an 8.7 per cent slide year-onyear. The combined import volume at the monitored East Coast ports increased by 9.1 per cent (or 68,000 TEUs) in March, for a 12.0 per cent year-on-year gain. The forecast for 2018 projects a 5.3 per cent increase over 2017 with 24.65 million TEUs.

Source: Global Port Tracker-North Europe, ISL, Hackett Associates