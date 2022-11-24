Global valuation and data provider, VesselsValue, announces the rebrand of recently acquired Shipping data and consultancy firm, ViaMar

The ViaMar rebrand reflects the ongoing synergies between both companies, as well as illustrating VesselsValue’s continued investment in and expansion of its Maritime data services and offering for their clients.

The appointment of ViaMar’s new Managing Director, Martin Kjendlie will facilitate this growth. Martin will be responsible for overseeing the strategic direction of ViaMar, with a specific focus on the commercial development of the company’s Shipping consultancy, forecasting, and report services. He joins ViaMar with a wealth of experience in the Shipping industry, most recently having been a Senior Advisor at a global Shipbroking firm, Fearnleys.

Commenting on his new role, Martin remarks:

“I am truly excited to take on this task of growing ViaMar’s product offering and at the same time, tapping into the vast potential of synergies between the two companies. Utilising the real time data and tools provided by VesselsValue brings a new edge to ViaMar’s offering.

There are multiple synergies between ViaMar and VesselsValue which will enable the VesselsValue Group to offer a broader suite of expert tools and analysis to all client segments.

The Nordic markets have always stood out as an important and key contributor to global shipping. Joining VesselsValue allows both companies to reach out and offer an even broader suite of services for the Scandinavian and global markets.”

Commenting on the expansion and development of ViaMar, Tom Evans, VesselsValue, COO remarks:

“We are delighted to welcome Martin to the ViaMar and VV family. This appointment provides VesselsValue and ViaMar with an even stronger base to develop our product ambitions both in Shipping and Aviation.

The ViaMar Oslo office will continue to provide improved levels of insights and services to all clients within the Nordics and beyond. With this appointment and rebrand, the VesselsValue Group will continue to refine and grow its product offering, pushing for further transparency in the transportation markets.“

ViaMar has a growing team based in Oslo with over 150 years of Shipping experience between them. They work closely with global banks, investment funds, operators, and traders. Together with VesselsValue, ViaMar provides bespoke, in depth consultancy, reports, and forecast market values and earnings.

Source: ViaMar