The global zinc market deficit rose to 100,500 tonnes in December from a revised deficit of 66,900 tonnes a month earlier, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed.

Previously, the ILZSG had reported a deficit of 119,500 tonnes in November.

During the whole of 2022, ILZSG data showed a deficit of 306,000 tonnes versus a deficit of 204,000 tonnes in 2021.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Eric Onstad)