Globus Maritime Announces New Charter for the M/V Galaxy Globe

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has secured new time charter employment for its recently acquired m/v Galaxy Globe (an 81,167-deadweight ton Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier built in 2015, at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in China).

The vessel has been chartered to a Europe-based charterer. The charter commenced on November 8, 2020 and has a minimum 10 months or a maximum of 14 months, at the charterer’s option (plus or minus 15 days for redelivery), which is expected to generate gross revenue of approximately $3,200,00 assuming the charter continues for the minimum scheduled period and approximately $4,900,000 if the charter continues for the maximum period, in each case assuming no offhire days.

Source: Globus Maritime Limited