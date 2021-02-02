Globus Maritime Announces New Charter for the M/V Sun Globe

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company, announced that it has secured a new charter employment for its vessel Sun Globe (a 58,790-deadweight ton built Supramax dry bulk carrier built in 2007, at Tsuneishi Heavy Industries Cebu shipyard).

The vessel has been chartered to an unrelated charterer. The charter commences on February 1, 2021 and has a minimum duration of four months (minus 15 days) and a maximum duration of six months, at the charterer’s option (plus 15 days for redelivery), which is expected to generate gross revenue of approximately $1.25 million assuming the charter continues for the minimum scheduled period and approximately $2.3 million if the charter continues for the maximum period, in each case assuming no offhire days.

Athanasios (“Thanos”) Feidakis, President and CEO of Globus commented:

“We are very pleased to continue fixing our vessels on competitive rates and could have, assuming on the minimum duration of the charter, secured around 65% of our projected fleet operating expenses for 2021.”

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of six dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate six vessels with a total carrying capacity of 381,738 deadweight tons and a weighted average age of 11.2 years as of December 31, 2020.

Source: Globus Maritime Limited