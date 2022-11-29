Globus Maritime Limited 116% Increase of Nine Month Revenues

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company, reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Revenue

24% increase to $15.9 million in Q3 2022 compared to Q3 2021

116% increase to $53.5 million in 9M 2022 compared to 9M 2021

Net income

$4.4 million net income in Q3 2022

$27.4 million net income in 9M 2022

Cash from operating activities

$3.7 million cash generated from operating activities in Q3 2022

$27.9 million cash generated from operating activities in 9M 2022

Adjusted EBITDA

$6.4 million in Q3 2022 compared to $7.8 million in Q3 2021

$33.8 million in 9M 2022 compared to $12.2 million in 9M 2021

Time Charter Equivalent

$15,865 per day in Q3 2022 compared to $17,057 per day in Q3 2021

$20,840 per day in 9M 2022 compared to $13,325 per day in 9M 2021

Current Fleet Deployment

All our vessels are currently operating on short-term time charters (“on spot”).

Management Commentary

“We are happy to report our 3rd quarter and 9 months results for 2022. The third quarter was a positive one, albeit a bit volatile. Whilst the market was weaker than the previous quarters in general, it remained at healthy levels. The Company primarily operates and employs the vessels in the spot market and occasionally on short term time charters so the rates we have seen do correlate with the market swings. The weakness and volatility that we saw in the third quarter carries on in the fourth quarter however, we expect and hope the market will start improving towards the end on the first quarter in 2023. As the year ends and especially during the first quarter the market usually experiences a seasonal softening that relates to various weather and trading factors. The year 2023 will be a very interesting one for the development of the industry and the adjustments to the new environmental regulations.

“As previously communicated, the Company has three fuel-efficient vessels on order that will be delivered to us in 2024; we expect those vessels to have improved consumption figures and environmental profiles, giving them a competitive edge and proving to be well placed to operate in an improving market. The Company cooperates with various third parties, such as classification societies and shipyards, in the studies of decarbonization strategies and alternative fuels. We hope these studies will give us a better understanding on the various developments in the new environmental regulations. The Company is studying the viability, availability, along with economic and operational factors of alternative fuels for ships such as methanol, LNG, and ammonia in order to prepare for the future and make educated cost-effective investment decisions. As we all know in these kinds of decisions a lot of factors come in to play such as the price of alternative fuels, the availability of production and supply, the power output and the cost of alternatively powered vessels in comparison to conventional ones.

“The Company decided to proceed with several of dry-docking operations by the end of 2022. One dry-docking was completed in the 3rd quarter and one in the beginning of the 4th quarter, with the expectation to complete another three dry-dockings before the year ends. Major works include general maintenance and upgrading, the installation of BWTS systems, the application of hull coatings, and other general repairs. We proceeded with the dry-dockings during the softer market conditions, hoping that the vessels will operate uninterrupted in the coming quarters.

“We remain optimistic with the prospects of the market on the medium and longer term. Notwithstanding that we remain vigilant of the market conditions, trade patterns and demand shifts; at the moment, the coal and grain markets seem to provide support to our sector. There is general optimism regarding the further reopening of the Chinese economy in 2023 as well as a return to the normalization of the real estate and construction industry which should have a positive impact on our business.

“We continue to observe closely the development of hostilities in Ukraine, as this fact affects trading in the Black Sea as well as changes in trade patterns for coal and grains in Europe. A solid factor for optimism comes from the supply side, as the orderbook for new dry bulk vessels, remains very low. The expected fleet growth for the next few years, taking into account potential scrapping, should be minimal. Therefore, overall, we are hopeful that the market fundamentals will remain positive and stave off a global recession.

We stand firm in our commitment to deliver shareholder value, we believe we are taking advantage of the right investment opportunities as well as proper steps in moving the Company forward, to an ever-changing market and a constantly evolving industry.”

Recent Developments

Contract for new building vessels

On April 29, 2022, the Company signed a contract for the construction and purchase of one fuel-efficient bulk carrier of about 64,000 dwt. The vessel will be built at Nihon Shipyard Co. in Japan and is scheduled to be delivered during the first half of 2024. The total consideration for the construction of the vessel is approximately $37.5 million, which the Company intends to finance with a combination of debt and equity. In May 2022 the Company paid the 1st instalment of $7.4 million.

On May 13, 2022, the Company has signed two contracts for the construction and purchase of two fuel-efficient bulk carriers of about 64,000 dwt each. The sister vessels will be built at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co. in China with the first one scheduled to be delivered during the third quarter of 2024 and the second one during the fourth quarter of 2024. The total consideration for the construction of both vessels is approximately $70.3 million, which the Company intends to finance with a combination of debt and equity. In May 2022 the Company paid the 1st instalment of $13.8 million and in November 2022 paid the 2nd instalment of $6.9 million for both vessels under construction.

Debt financing

In August 2022, the Company reached an agreement with First Citizens Bank & Trust Company (formerly known as CIT Bank N.A.) for a deed of accession, amendment and restatement of the “CIT loan facility” (as referred at 2021 Annual Report) by the accession of an additional borrower in order to increase the loan facility from a total of $34.25 million to $52.25 million, by a top up loan amount of $18 million for the purpose of financing vessel Orion Globe and for general corporate and working capital purposes of all the borrowers and Globus. The CIT loan facility (including the new top up loan amount) is now further secured by a first preferred mortgage over the vessel Orion Globe. Furthermore, the benchmark rate was amended from LIBOR to SOFR and the applicable margin from 3.75% to 3.35% for the whole CIT loan facility. The Company also entered into a new swap agreement in order for the additional borrower to enter into hedging transactions (separately from those entered by the other borrowers) with First Citizens Bank & Trust Company (formerly known as CIT Bank N.A.).

Impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s Business

The spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in 2020 has caused substantial disruptions in the global economy and the shipping industry as well as significant volatility in the financial markets, the severity and duration of which remains uncertain.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold and may continue to have a negative effect on the Company’s business, financial performance and the results of its operations. As a result, many of the Company’s estimates and assumptions required increased judgment and carry a higher degree of variability and volatility. As events continue to evolve and additional information becomes available, the Company’s estimates may change in future periods. Besides reducing demand for cargo, coronavirus may functionally limit the amount of cargo that the Company and its competitors are able to move because countries worldwide have imposed quarantine checks on arriving vessels, which have caused delays in loading and delivery of cargoes.

The Company has evaluated the impact of current economic situation on the recoverability of the carrying amount of its vessels. For the first nine months of 2022 and 2021 the Company evaluated the carrying amount of its vessels and concluded that no impairment of its vessels should be recorded, or previously recognized impairment should be reversed.

Conflicts

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which commenced in February 2022, has disrupted supply chains and caused instability and significant volatility in the global economy. Much uncertainty remains regarding the global impact of the conflict in Ukraine, and it is possible that such instability, uncertainty and resulting volatility could significantly increase the costs of the Company and adversely affect its business, including the ability to secure charters and financing on attractive terms, and as a result, adversely affect the Company’s business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. Currently there is no direct effect on the Company’s operations.

