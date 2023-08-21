Globus Maritime Limited Announces Amendment to Term Loan Facility and Signs Agreements to Sell Two Vessels

Globus Maritime Limited announced that it has entered into, amended and restated a term loan facility with First Citizens Bank & Trust Company (formerly known as CIT Bank N.A.) for an additional borrowing of $25 million, increasing the loan facility to $77.25 million. As part of the amendment, the Diamond Globe and Power Globe, previously unencumbered ships, became part of the security package for this loan facility. The interest rate on the loan facility was also lowered to Term SOFR together with an adjustment of 0.1% per annum, plus a margin of 2.70%.

In addition, on August 11, 2023, the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary, entered into a binding agreement to sell the 2009-built m/v/ Sky Globe for a gross price of $10.7 million, before commissions and expenses, to an unaffiliated third party, which sale is subject to standard closing conditions and requirements. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner between September 1st, 2023 and September 30th, 2023.

Furthermore, on August 16th, 2023, the Company, through a wholly owned subsidiary, entered into a binding agreement to sell the 2010-built m/v/ Star Globe for a gross price of $11.2 million, before commissions and expenses, to an unaffiliated third party, which sale is subject to standard closing conditions and requirements. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner between September 1st, 2023 and September 30th, 2023.

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of six dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate eight vessels (prior to the sale of the vessels m/v Sky Globe & m/v Star Globe) with a total carrying capacity of 567,467 DWT and a weighted average age of 11.2 years as of June 30, 2023.

Source: Globus Maritime Limited