Globus Maritime Limited Announces Closing of Upsized $12.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Exercise of the Overallotment

Globus Maritime Limited announced today the closing of an underwritten public offering of 34,285,714 units at a price of $0.35 per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share and immediately separated upon issuance. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, were approximately $12.0 million. In addition, the Company granted to Maxim Group LLC a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,142,857 common shares (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and/or up to 5,142,857 Class A warrants, at the public offering price less discounts and commissions, of which Maxim Group LLC has exercised its option to purchase 5,139,286 common shares and 5,139,286 Class A warrants.

Each Class A warrant is immediately exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share and expires five years from issuance.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-238119) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 17, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”). A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Source: Globus Maritime Limited