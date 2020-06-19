Globus Maritime Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $12.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering

Globus Maritime Limited announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 34,285,714 units at a price of $0.35 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share (or pre-funded warrant in lieu thereof) and one Class A warrant to purchase one common share, and will immediately separate upon issuance. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company, before underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $12.0 million.

Each Class A warrant is immediately exercisable for one common share at an exercise price of $0.35 per share and will expire five years from issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about June 22, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering.

The Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,142,857 shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants and/or 5,142,857 Class A warrants, at the public offering price less discounts and commissions.

The offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-238119) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on June 17, 2020 (the “Registration Statement”). A final prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 405 Lexington Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10174, at (212) 895-3745.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Source: Globus Maritime Limited