Globus Maritime Limited Announces the Delivery of a 2011-Built Kamsarmax Dry Bulk Vessel “Power Globe”, Expanding Fleet to Eight Vessels

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has taken delivery of the M/V “Power Globe”, a 2011-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier it acquired for a purchase price of $16.2 million, of which the Company had previously announced on February 18, 2021.

The M/V “Power Globe” was built at the Universal Shipbuilding Corporation in Japan and has a carrying capacity of 80,655DWT.

Following this acquisition, the fleet of Globus comprises of eight dry bulk carriers with a total carrying capacity of 544,420 DWT.

Source: Globus Maritime Limited