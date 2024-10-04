Globus Maritime Limited Announces the Delivery of a 2024-Built Ultramax Dry Bulk Vessel “Glbs Magic,” Expanding Fleet to Eight Vessels

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company, announced that it took delivery of the M/V “Glbs Magic,” a 2024 new built Ultramax dry bulk carrier, on September 20, 2024.

The M/V “Glbs Magic” was built at the Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. and has a carrying capacity of approximately 64,000 DWT.

Athanasios Feidakis President and CEO of Globus commented:

“We are pleased to announce the delivery of our third Ultramax newbuilding this year from an esteemed shipbuilder. Following its delivery M/V “Glbs Magic” has been chartered out to a reputable European Operator at a gross daily rate equal to 124% Baltic Supramax Index 10 TC routes for a period of about one year. This acquisition increases the Company’s fleet to eight dry bulk carriers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 571,313 DWT.”

Source: Globus Maritime Limited