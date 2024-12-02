Globus Maritime Limited Expects Older Vessels to Lose Their Competitiveness

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company, reported its unaudited consolidated financial results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2024.

Revenue

$9 million in Q3 2024

$26.2 million in 9M 2024

Net income / (loss)

$0.6 million net loss in Q3 2024

$2.4 million net income in 9M 2024

Adjusted EBITDA

$2.9 million in Q3 2024

$8.9 million in 9M 2024

Time Charter Equivalent

$13,867 per day in Q3 2024

$13,450 per day in 9M 2024

Current Fleet Profile

As of the date of this press release, Globus’ subsidiaries own and operate nine dry bulk carriers, consisting of one Supramax, five Kamsarmax and 3 Ultramax.

Current Fleet Deployment

All our vessels are currently operating on short-term time charters (“on spot”).

Management Commentary

“During the third quarter and nine-month period, although the charter rates started to weaken, we have remained optimistic in the positive signs of the market. We continue to monitor developments in the price and availability of new fuels as well as the global movement towards greener shipping.

Furthermore, we are alert to the various technical and operational challenges the mid-size vessels face with the new fuel regulations that might come into effect, and we closely follow both the latest regulatory news and technical solutions on that front.

We believe that regulatory developments and efficiency requirements will put a pressure on the competitiveness of older vessels due to their higher fuel consumption and higher carbon footprint; older, less efficient vessels would be forced most likely to either leave the market or undergo costly upgrades and technical adjustments, if they are available, and would have to be justified. We view this as positive for the market going forward. The efficiency requirements worldwide are increasing yearly which not only affects the cost side, but also the vessel’s hiring potential of how it is perceived and assessed in the market by charterers for various trades.

As we have previously reported, the Company took delivery of its third fuel-efficient eco EEDI Tier III Ultramax bulk carrier in late September and went on to employ it with a reputable European operator at a premium to the Baltic Supramax Index 10 TC routes.

In order for us to meet the challenges of the future the Company is committed to develop a modern and fuel-efficient fleet. We remain confident that this is the best way forward to serve our clients and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

Recent Developments

Acquisition of new vessels

On September 11, 2024, the Company paid the remaining $18 million at Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. and on September 20, 2024, the Company took delivery of a new Ultramax with carrying capacity of approximately 64,000 DWT, of which the Company had previously announced on August 23, 2023, and was named “m/v GLBS Magic”. The total cost of the new vessel was approximately $35.3 million.

On October 23, 2024, the Company entered into two memoranda of agreement with an entity controlled by the Chairman of the Board of Directors and to which the Chief Executive Officer is also related, for the acquisition of two Kamsarmax scrubber outfitted dry bulk vessels (the “Vessels”), a 2016-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier with a carrying capacity of approximately 81,119 dwt for a purchase price of $27.5 million and a 2014-built dry bulk vessel with a carrying capacity of approximately 81,817 dwt for a purchase price of $26.5 million, both financed with available cash. The purchase of each Vessel was approved by a committee of the Board of Directors of the Company comprised solely of independent directors, as well as unanimously ratified by the Company’s Board of Directors. An aggregate of $18 million of the purchase price for the 2016-built Vessel has been paid upon its delivery (including the deposit), and the remaining balance is to be paid in one lump sum without interest no later than one year after the date of the relevant memorandum of agreement. An aggregate of $17 million of the purchase price for the 2014-built Vessel will be paid upon its delivery (including the deposit), and the remaining balance is to be paid in one lump sum without interest no later than one year after the date of the relevant memorandum of agreement. On November 19, 2024, the Company took delivery of the m/v “GLBS Angel”, a 2016-built Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier. Delivery of the 2014-built Kamsarmax vessel is expected within December 2024.

Third quarter of the year 2024 compared to the third quarter of the year 2023

Net loss for the third quarter of the year 2024 amounted to $0.55 million or $0.03 basic loss per share based on 20,582,301 weighted average number of shares compared to net income of $3.5 million or $0.17 basic income per share based on 20,582,301 weighted average number of shares for the same period last year.

Revenue

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, our Revenues reached $8.95 million and $7.7 million, respectively. The 16% increase in Revenues was mainly attributed to the increase in the average time charter rates achieved by our vessels during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Daily Time Charter Equivalent rate (TCE) for the third quarter of 2024 was $13,867 per vessel per day against $9,994 per vessel per day during the same period in 2023 corresponding to an increase of 39%.

First nine months of the year 2024 compared to the first nine months of the year 2023

Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, amounted to $2.4 million or $0.12 basic income per share based on 20,582,301 weighted average number of shares, compared to $4.9 million for the same period last year or $0.24 basic income per share based on 20,582,301 weighted average number of shares.

Revenue

During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, and 2023, our Revenues reached $26.2 million and $24.1 million, respectively. The 9% increase in Revenues was mainly attributed to the increase in the average time charter rates achieved by our vessels during the nine-month period ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same period in 2023. Daily Time Charter Equivalent rate (TCE) for the nine-month period of 2024 was $13,450 per vessel per day against $8,979 per vessel per day during the same period in 2023, corresponding to an increase of 50%, which is attributed to the better conditions throughout the bulk market for the first nine months of 2024.

