Globus Maritime Limited Signs New Building Agreements for the Acquisition of two Fuel Efficient 64,000-DWT Motor Bulk Carriers

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it has signed two contracts for the construction and purchase of two fuel efficient bulk carriers of about 64,000 DWT each. The sister ships will be built at Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. in China with the first one scheduled to be delivered during the third quarter of 2024 and the second one scheduled during the fourth quarter of 2024. The total consideration for the construction of both vessels is approximately $70.3 million, which the Company intends to finance, like the newbuilding announced on May 10, 2022, with a combination of debt and cash on hand, although the Company will continue to explore the best options at the relevant financing time.



Athanasios Feidakis President and CEO of Globus commented:

“We are pleased to announce the ordering of our second and third Ultramax newbuildings from a reputable shipbuilder. Steadily, we continue to try and enhance shareholder value and growth. Our newbuildings are being designed with what we believe to be high technological standards, which gives us comfort that the ships should be better equipped to handle challenges in our industry.”

Source: Globus Maritime Limited