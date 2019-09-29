Globus Maritime Limited’s Fleet To Burn Low-Sulphur Fuels Instead of Installing Scrubbers

Globus Maritime Limited, a dry bulk shipping company, reported its unaudited consolidated operating and financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019.

Current Fleet Deployment

All our vessels are currently operating on short term time charters (“on spot”).

Management Commentary

“During the second quarter of the year the market was under severe pressure mainly due to the ongoing concerns in the trade war and the ongoing iron ore supply disruptions. The pressure was increased further by the seasonal weakness in the quarter. Yet, the Company managed by sheer effort to keep operational costs down without sacrificing the efficient operations and high utilization of the fleet.

“As the second quarter was ending the market started rising and reached high and healthy levels in the third quarter where we are currently in. We are elated that charter rates occasionally reached multiyear highs. We expect the market to stay healthy for the remainder of 2019 and strengthen even further as we move closer and into 2020, mainly because of ship supply disruptions caused by the new IMO 2020 regulation. Whilst, as stated above we expect the market to continue improving, we do anticipate volatility as it moves to higher levels. However, at this time, we are delighted to seize the moment and enjoy charter rates double and triple the rates in the previous quarter.

“At present shipping companies are faced with the option to install scrubbers or consume a ‘cleaner’ grade of oil which contains lower sulfur contents. In our view Scrubber installation for our vessel segment and size is not an option, this machinery is costly to install and operate, and the uncertainties around it are many. The majority of Panamax and Supramax vessels will not be scrubber fitted in the immediate future, the option left, to consume the cleaner grade of fuel will potentially lead to lower fleet speed and by extent higher charter rates due to an increased fleet utilization.”

“The Company while committed to a reasonable and disciplined cost structure will continue to strive for high commercial and technical utilization and maintain its focus on shareholder value.”

Management Discussion and Analysis of the Results of Operations

Recent Developments

New Convertible Note

On March 13, 2019, the Company signed a securities purchase agreement with a private investor and on March 13, 2019 issued, for gross proceeds of $5 million, a senior convertible note (the “Convertible Note”) that is convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.004 per share. If not converted or redeemed beforehand pursuant to the terms of the Convertible Note, the Convertible Note matures upon the anniversary of its issue. We have used part of the proceeds from the Convertible Note for general corporate purposes and working capital including repayment of debt. The Convertible Note was issued in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act.

Further to the conversion clause included into the Convertible Note, during July and September 2019, a total amount of approximately $428 thousand, principal and accrued interest, was converted to share capital with the conversion price of $2.25 per share and a total number of 190,403 new shares issued in the name of the holder of the Convertible Note. The Convertible Note provides that the “Floor Price” (as defined in the Note), which is currently $2.25, may be reduced to not less than $1.00 by mutual agreement of the Company and the holder of the Note.

The Convertible Note provides for interest to accrue at 10% annually, which interest shall be paid on the first anniversary of the Convertible Note’s issuance unless the Convertible Note is converted or redeemed pursuant to its terms beforehand. The interest may be paid in common shares of the Company, if certain conditions described within the Convertible Note are met.

As per the conversion clause included in the Note, the Company has recognized it as a hybrid agreement which includes an embedded derivative. This embedded derivative was separated to the derivative component and the non-derivative host. The derivative component is shown separately from the non-derivative host at fair value. The changes in the fair value of the derivative financial instrument are recognized in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss. For the period ended June 30, 2019, the Company recognized a gain on this derivative financial instrument amounting to $1.4 million, which was classified under “Gain on derivative financial instruments” in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss.

Upon any future stock dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or similar transaction, the Floor Price will not be adjusted, and the Floor Price following such transaction will be equal to the Floor Price immediately prior to such transaction.

The terms of the Note provide that the Note may be required at the option of the holder to be redeemed by the Company in cash, in whole or in part, at any time following any consecutive period of ten trading days during each of which the volume-weighted average price of the Company’s common shares is less than the Floor Price.

Conversion of Debt and Issuance of Shares

On May 2, 2019, Globus announced that, in accordance with the terms and provisions of the revolving credit facility, dated November 21, 2018, between the Company and Firment Shipping Inc., an entity deemed as an affiliated party through common control, the Company has elected to convert the aggregate outstanding principal balance and accrued interest of $3,170,136 into 1,132,191 shares of common stock of the Company.

Loan Refinancing

In June 2019, Globus through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Devocean Maritime Ltd., Domina Maritime Ltd., Dulac Maritime S.A., Artful Shipholding S.A. and Longevity Maritime Limited, vessel owning companies of m/v River Globe, m/v Sky Globe, m/v Star Globe, m/v Moon Globe and m/v Sun Globe, respectively, entered a new term loan facility for up to $37 million with EnTrust Global’s Blue Ocean Fund for the purpose of refinancing the existing indebtedness secured on the ships and for general corporate purposes. Globus subsidiaries, namely Devocean Maritime Ltd., Domina Maritime Ltd., Dulac Maritime S.A., Artful Shipholding S.A. and Longevity Maritime Limited, are identified as the borrowers under the loan facility which is guaranteed by Globus, and which contains a standard security package including mortgages on all of our ships, pledges of bank accounts, charter assignments, shares pledges respecting each borrower, and a general assignment over each ship’s earnings, insurances and any requisition compensation in relation to that ship. This loan facility will be referred as EnTrust loan facility. On June 24, 2019, the Company drew down $37 million and fully prepaid the existing loan facilities with Hamburg Commercial Bank AG (formerly known as HSH Nordbank AG) and Macquarie Bank International Limited.

The EnTrust loan facility bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 8.5% (or 10.5% default interest), and is repayable by five consecutive quarterly installments commencing on December 31, 2019 each in the amount of the earnings of the ships after deducing interest on the EnTrust loan facility, operating expenses and reserves for drydocking, then by six consecutive quarterly installments commencing on March 31, 2021 each in the amount of $1,492,622, and by a final installment on June 30, 2022 in the amount of $1,492,622 together with the remaining principal amount as a balloon payment.

The Company must maintain a credit balance of not less than $250,000 for each mortgaged ship. Globus must maintain, on a consolidated basis, at the end of each calendar quarter, liquid funds in an amount, in aggregate, of not less than 5% of the consolidated financial indebtedness of the group. Each borrower must maintain in its earnings account during the cash sweep period an amount equal to the product of (a) the lower of: (i) $1,000; and (ii) the difference between the daily time charter equivalent rate of the ship owned by that borrower, and the break-even expenses of that ship for that cash sweep period; and (b) the actual number of days lapsed during that cash sweep period for that borrower. Each borrower is prohibited from declaring or paying dividends, or from repaying the EnTrust loan facility, until December 25, 2020. The EnTrust loan facility contains standard loan covenants, including loan to value covenants.

Results of Operations

Second quarter of the year 2019 compared to the second quarter of the year 2018

Total comprehensive loss for the second quarter of the year 2019 amounted to $3 million or $0.74 basic and diluted loss per share based on 4,070,153 weighted average number of shares, compared to total comprehensive loss of $0.9 million for the same period last year or $0.29 basic and diluted loss per share based on 3,202,574 weighted average number of shares.

