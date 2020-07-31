Glyfada Maritime Golf Event: New golf tournament for the shipping community on September 19 at Glyfada Golf course

The newest suggestion for golf and shipping enthusiasts arrives in a beautiful environment and a historic golf course for the first time. Glyfada Maritime Golf Event is the new golf tournament for the shipping community that will take place on Saturday, September 19 at Glyfada Golf course.

The first tournament is expected to attract the interest of Greek and international shipping industry elite, as more than 80 leading executives will be forming 20 teams of four people. Participants will compete as a team, in a shotgun scramble that will take place on Saturday, September 19. They will have the opportunity to play golf on an 18-hole golf course, par 72.

Glyfada Golf course “Konstantinos Karamanlis” is a spot for sport, recreation and culture featuring exceptional views. The Glyfada Golf Course is a green space, set in a landscape of low hills, large trees and low Mediterranean vegetation, while complying with the international standards. It signifies a daily participation in the Greek and International institutional events and competitions, but it also contributes to the creation of cultural awareness and values in golf!

Teams participating in Glyfada Maritime Golf Event will claim prizes for the top three positions in the overall standings; while special awards will be given to players who will achieve the best scores in the special categories of “Longest Drive” and “Closest to the Pin”.

The entry fee is 100 euros per person. All proceeds from entry fees will be allocated for the improvement of the facilities of Glyfada Golf course. For all entries: info(at)greekmaritimegolf.gr

The tournament is organized by Birdie Events, an initiative of the recognized Greek PGA golfer, Mr. Thanos Karantzias. The event is exclusively addressed to distinguished executives of the Greek shipping community.

More information on the Glyfada Maritime Golf Event schedule and the unique experiences that golfers can enjoy during the tournament, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Jotun Hellas is the event’s Golden Sponsor.

Samsung is the Official Technology Partner.

The Marshall Islands Registry IRI is the tournament’s Silver Sponsor.

Marine Tours is the Official Travel Partner.

Active Media Group is responsible for the event’s Sports Production.

Hashtag: #glyfadamaritimegolfevent

Source: Active Media Group