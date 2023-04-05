Glyfada Maritime ProAm The first maritime Pro-Am tournament is now a part of the Municipality of Glyfada’s history

Golf and maritime came to the forefront for the first pro-am golf tournament ever held in Greece for the maritime community, at Glyfada Golf Course. Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am gathered more than 80 leading executives, from 7 countries such as: United States of America, China, Japan, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Greece on Saturday April 1, 2023. The event was held under the auspices of the Greek Ministry of Tourism.

Consisting of four members each, 21 teams took part in the tournament. Each teamconsisted of one professional golfer and three amateur athletes from the maritime industry. The participants had the opportunity to compete on a historic 18-hole, par 72 golf course, such as that of the Municipality of Glyfada. In a green space, set in a landscape of low hills, with large trees and low Mediterranean vegetation. The Glyfada Golf Course “K. Karamanlis” matches all international standards being a spot for sport, recreation and culture, with an excellent view. Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am contributed to the development of golf’s relations with the maritime industry, the promotion of sports tourism in the Municipality of Glyfada and the wider region, and to the creation of cultural awareness and values in golf.

The first maritime pro-am tournament offered competitive action and countless thrills. Participants of Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am competed, at a team level, in a scramble, claiming prizes for the top three positions in the overall standings. Moreover, non-golfers had the opportunity to attend a Golf Clinic.

The event concluded with the awards ceremony which was held at the outdoor area of the highly aesthetic, all-day Colonial restaurant at Golf Prive in Glyfada, of the Papatheoharis Group of Companies, with an endless beautiful view of the golf course. In the context of the event, the recognized Greek PGA golfer and organizer of the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am, Mr. Thanos Karantzias, stated: “We organized the first golf tournament for the maritime community that combines the participation of professional golfers with amateur athletes, of the maritime industry with great success. I would like to sincerely thank all the sponsors, supporters, the Glyfada Golf Course and all the partners who stood by us in order to achieve this unique result. Their response was unprecedented and the excellent cooperation we had with the people of the golf course helped us to showcase the sports tourism of the Municipality of Glyfada in the best possible way, organizing a tournament of high standards. Congratulations to all the winners. We will mark our calendars for the Greek Maritime Golf Event, on September 7-10, 2023, at Costa Navarino”.

In the overall team standings, the team of Sofronis, Fragistas, Patiniotis, Roussos won the 1 st place. The first-place team was awarded by Mr. Alex Syomin Director of Mainline Shipping Company. Second place went to the team of Samakovlis V., Hatzis, Coustas, Kasimis that was awarded by Mr. Theo Xenakoudis Chief Commercial Officer / Managing Director, Piraeus-Greece of IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry, Mr. Nikos Markakis General Manager of Jotun Hellas Ltd, Jotun Performance Coatings, Mr. Ioannis Chiotopoulos Senior Vice President & Regional Manager of DNV South East Europe, Middle East & Africa and Ms. Vassia Avdela, Member of the Board of Directors of Marine Tours, while the team of Karantzias P., Kanellakis, Chiotopoulos, Dalakouras took the third place and was awarded by Mr. Harry Theoharis Parliamentary Spokesperson & MP of New Democracy North Sector.

In the other categories, two more awards were given. Mr. Marinos Giannopoulos won the “Closest to the Pin” award which was presented by Mr. Thanos Kyriazis, Managing Director of Miele Hellas and Mr. Panos Pantazopoulos received the “Longest Drive” award by Ms. Kelly Kochila Founder of Auguste. The first three teams received prizes and Messinian Spa gifts while the first team received additional gifts from Beluga Translatlantic premium vodka. In the special category “Closest to the Pin” the winner received a gift from Miele Hellas.

Leading companies “embraced” the event

Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am was attended by some of the most significant maritime companies from Greece, as well as more top Greek companies that supported the event. Mainline Shipping Company was the event’s Gold Sponsor. IRI/The Marshall Islands Registry, Jotun Hellas, DNV and Marine Tours were the Silver Sponsors.

Miele was the Official Sponsor.

MOTODYNAMICS was the Official Mobility Partner. Minoa Water was the event’s Official Water. Tototheo Maritime, Auguste, Beluga Transatlantic, Massokostas Bros importer of Warsteiner, Kokotos Estate, Ipirotissa, Automotive Solutions, Messinian Spa, Miran and mySUSHI Partners were the event’s Partners. Boo Productions was the Audio Visual Partner.

As part of the event, Miele Hellas hosted an Exclusive Brunch for the invited journalists, highlighting the company’s desire to expand its operations in the field of Marine Appliances as well as the innovative products and services available for it. Miele, as a global leader in home appliances of high innovation and quality, offers unique experiences, inspired by the company’s DNA, “Life Beyond Ordinary”. The company’s premium products offered the guests of the Glyfada Maritime Pro-Am the Life in Miele experience, highlighting the quality and innovation that are at the heart of every creation from Miele.

During the event, participants had the opportunity to admire the impressive and all-electric Porsche Taycan 4S. MOTODYNAMICS, the official, exclusive distributor of PORSCHE AG and SIXT in Greece, has always been in constant motion as the event’s Official Mobility Partner. Flexible, restless and adaptive.

All participants, were hydrated with Minoa bottled water, offered in paper recyclable packaging, proving the event’s environmental awareness, enjoyed the perfect coffee from the innovative Miele coffee machines, the world-famous German pilsner beer Warsteiner from the importer Massokostas Bros, the unique products from Ipirotissa, cold cuts from Miran and exquisite Japanese flavors from mySUSHI. Finally, participants combined their lunch with fine varieties of wine from Kokotos Estate, served from the wine conservator of Miele, as well as Beluga Transatlantic premium vodka.

The tournament was organized by Birdie Events and ActiveMedia Group. The event wasexclusively addressed to distinguished executives of the Greek maritime community.

Source: Greek Maritime Golf