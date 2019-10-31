GMP, a subsidiary of Terminal Link and the CMA CGM Group, wins the tender for the construction and operation of the future container berths of the Port of Le Havre

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, welcomes the choice announced by the Port of Le Havre supervisory board to grant Générale de Manutention Portuaire (GMP), a joint venture held at parity by DP World and Terminal Link, a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group, the concession contract for the construction and operation of the container terminal for the Port 2000 berths 11 and 12.

The choice of GMP to strengthen the activity and attractiveness of the port of Le Havre

Under the terms of this decision, GMP will be responsible for the creation and operation of the container terminal located at the west end of Port 2000. With an ultimate additional operational capacity of one million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units), the new terminal will include a 700-meter-long quay and 42 hectares of land. The concession contract, which will be signed shortly, will last 34 years, including two years of study and design, two years of work and 30 years of operation.

The favorable decision of the Port of Le Havre supervisory board will allow GMP to further strengthen the activity and attractiveness of the port. A port handling company based in Le Havre, GMP employs 1,200 people and since 2006 has been operating berths 2 to 5 located east of Port 2000 as well as the Quai de l’Europe and the Quai des Amériques wharves at the North Terminals.

CMA CGM, a major player in the maritime development of Le Havre

A major French port for container shipping, Le Havre is one of the main gateways to Europe and France. The CMA CGM Group is a long-standing partner of the city and its port, where it has:

450 employees located at its second French site;

18 services operating nearly 1,200 calls per year.

On this occasion, Christine Cabau Woehrel, Executive Vice President in Charge of Industrial Assets – CMA CGM Group, said: “The decision of the Port of Le Havre supervisory board is excellent news for all the customers who have shown their confidence in GMP and the Le Havre terminals it operates. It will further energize the port activity of Le Havre in close collaboration with the CMA CGM Group which is one of its main partners.”

Source: CMA CGM