GMS Celebrates

Happy 1 Year Anniversary to the GMS Green Briefing! We are delighted to inform you that our very successful and highly commended GMS Green Briefing has just completed one year of circulation! Our efforts have been praised by many significant stakeholders in the global ship recycling sector and we are looking for more exciting news to share around the incredible work of our Green Team in Responsible Ship Recycling while keeping you informed about the continuous improvements and efforts of the recycling facilities in Alang, India.

Going back to our news for the month of April, Dr. Anand Hiremath, Lead Co-ordinator of the GMS Responsible Ship Recycling Program and his team members, conducted a worker training session at Plot no. 35, Leela Green Ship Recycling Pvt. Ltd. under the GMS-IRCLASS ‘Train-the-Trainer’ program with the participation of 18 workers. The training session focused on the importance of first aid, more specifically: the responsibility of the first aider, how to go about with first aid for cuts, burns and fractures, first aid when a worker is facing a heart attack, worker falling unconscious while working at the yard, how to deal with electric shock, snake bites, dog and scorpion bites, as well as, with how to handle the situation when a worker gets injuries at the workplace.

The session was supported by animated videos that were shown during the session to enhance the effectiveness of the training. Just this month, our Green Team introduced a brand new RSRP procedure, highlighting the process that is being followed in our Responsible Ship Recycling program – feel free to get in touch to find out more about it.

Source: GMS