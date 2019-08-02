GMS: “ Don’t be safety blinded, be safety minded”

More than 150 shipowners, capital providers, governmental representatives, and other power players from the maritime community gathered on July 3 at the 1st Annual GMS Ship Recycling Forum in Athens under the auspices of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping for an afternoon of engaging discussions on the future of ship re- cycling. Expert speakers and panelists debated the impact of environmental regulations on the industry, ex- plained how to maximize returns on vintage assets, and uncovered short- and long-term responsible recycling solutions at the invite-only forum. Read more about the conference on Lloyd’s List & TradeWinds and contact bd @gmsinc.net if you would like to learn more or register your interest for future forums!

As part of its Responsible Ship Recycling Program (RSRP), GMS supplies workers at ship recycling yards in India and Bangladesh with the knowledge to safely undertake their daily operations through topical, expert-led training sessions.

In Arefrin Enterprise yard of Kadamrasul, Chittagong, a training was conducted to increase awareness on the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) in order to help workers understand its role and importance in the recycling process. During the training, workers identified various types of required PPE, their proper pro- cedures and maintenance, and the avoidable consequences if they used PPE in their daily work.

After a fatal accident at Knawja Ship Breaking Ltd in Madambibirhat, Chittagong, our team to gathered almost 40 workers to learn safe work practices in various activities, including working at height, operating cranes, han- dling fuel, etc. to avoid the recurrence of such tragedies. Supervisors, foremen, safety supervisors and ship SS) in-charges reviewed photo-based case studies to determine the difference between wrong and safe practices during their operations. They also discussed the significance of cultural change management and how they can motivate their workers to adopt safety into their regular practice.

In Alang, a fire prevention and protection training occurred at Yard 67 to highlight the conditions of “Safe for Entry” and “Safe for Hot Work.” Participants were trained in different fire extinguishing methods, the significance [rs of emergency exits on board as well as assembly areas, and fire prevention techniques. In a practical session, workers were taught how to wear and use various fire safety devices, including fire extinguishers, fire fighting rv .wkz suits, self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and emergency escape breathing devices (EEBD).

