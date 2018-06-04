GMS: Green Briefing

We are delighted to inform you that the sixth-in-series session of GMS IRCLASS training took place at Plot No. 35, Leela Green Ship Recycling Pvt. Ltd., on Friday, the 11th of May, 2018 in Alang, India. The Safety officers of over 15 yards came together to update their knowledge on responsible ship recycling practices. The training was basically aimed at addressing the Oil Spill Control and Management during the Ship Recycling Process.

The training modules included the understanding of what constitutes an oil pollution, oil pollution prevention, management and control during the ship recycling process and precautions that must be taken while handling various kinds of oil, generated during the ship recycling process. The training methodology was comprised of classroom lectures, videos, and demonstration of use of oil spill management materials like oil booms, oil pads, foam etc. The morning session primarily focused on various types and sources of oils on-board a ship.

The various possible sources of oil spills in a ship recycling yard were also pointed out. Several case studies and videos of major oil spill incidents were part of this session so as to highlight the seriousness of damages caused by oil spills. Post lunch, the session opened with the discussion on the control and management of the oil pollution at the ship recycling yards. Video footage of various oil spill response strategies like natural dispersion, mechanical removal and chemical dispersion were also displayed. Further discussion was put up for the management of oil spill contingency plan in yards.

The need of a crisis management team was also highlighted during the session. The safety officers were finally briefed on the various protective equipment used while handling and managing oil spills. The session concluded with an assessment of the learning outcomes for the safety officers. GMS strongly believes that this training on Oil Spill Control and Management, will empower the safety officers and help them enforce what they have learned, to their respective ship recycling yards.

Source: GMS