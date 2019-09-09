GMS: “ One Safe Act Can Lead to Another”

As part of its Responsible Ship Recycling Program (RSRP), GMS supplies workers at ship recycling yards in India and Bangladesh with the knowledge to safely undertake their daily operations through topical, expert-led training sessions.

In Alang, the GMS team conducted two trainings this month. The first on confined space safe for entry and use of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) at Plot 63 (24J) explained the proper procedures for entering confined spaces and using safety equipment, such as multi-gas detectors, blowers and SCBA sets. Participants also learned how to use emergency escape breathing devices (EEBD) in emergency situations as well as how to prevent them from occurring in the first place with safety checklists and preparedness plans. The second training at Plot 66 (24M) focused on oil spill cleaning at yards, teaching the 30 workers the steps to mitigate oil spills both onboard and at the yard along with how to clean them with specialized kits including oil booms, soaking pads, drums, etc. and the personal protective equipment (PPE) required, such as rubber boots, safety goggles, masks and more. They also learned safe gas-cutting operations and equipment usage like flash- back arrestors, delivery hoses and non-return valves.

In Chittagong, a training on hazardous waste at Janata Steel Ltd yard identified the potential hazardous materials that can be found on board and how to safely handle such waste to avoid negative health and environmental impact. Another training at Z.N. Enterprise yard in Chittagong taught fitters the proper precautions when removing asbestos, including the required PPEs, negative pressure systems, and HEPA filters.

Source: GMS