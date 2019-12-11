GMS: Safety comes in a can – I can, you can, we can be safe

As a part of its Responsible Ship Recycling Program (RSRP), GMS continually conducts awareness programs for workers at various ship recycling yards in India and Bangladesh, in order to train them to safely undertake their daily operations through topical expert-led training sessions.

The first awareness training in the month of November was on oil spill management and was conducted at yard no. V5 in Alang, India. In this training session, workers learned about the various types of oil spills and how to properly use SEPEP kits & PPE to address relevant spills. In addition, awareness training in the handling of batteries was conducted at yard no. 154 in Alang, whereby workers were educated about the various type of batteries on-board a vessel, the hazards associated with batteries, as well as raising awareness about covered safe removal and handling procedure for batteries.

Additionally, in Chattogram, Bangladesh this month, GMS green team coordinated two training sessions where more than 10 people from the Health Safety and Environmental Department at Crystal Shippers Limited were made aware of the requirements of ISO 30000:2009 Ship Recycling Management System. They were also trained on how to implement ISO 30000:2009 at the yard level. A second training session conducted at Lalbag Ship Breakers Ltd., was about Asbestos. Where workers were educated about the hazards associated with asbestos, understanding the procedures for asbestos labeling on-board, properties of asbestos, and finally, the various possible locations that asbestos could be located on-board.

Source: GMS