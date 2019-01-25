GMS: Safety Training Sessions On the Forefront

As 2O18 came to a close, GMS ended the year with the successful launch of the FIRST safety training sessions in Bangladesh under its Responsible Ship Recycling Programme!

As part of its RSRP, GMS support workers at ship recycling yards with the knowledge to safely undertake their daily operations. GMS RSRP team conducted safety trainings at two yards in Chittagong this month and will conduct similar sessions at various recycling yards in coming months. The yard owners showing interest in capacity building of workforce is a positive sign for Chittagong yards and we hope, soon more yards will comply with HKC requirements and obtain Statement of Compliance with IACS Classes.

The inaugural training in Bangladesh occurred at Jamuna Ship Breakers yard in Shitalpur and welcomed more than 2$ workers of various departments, including supervisors, foremen, cutter men and fitter men. Through this training, participants learned the importance of hazard and risk identification, how to assess the risk in each of their tasks and alternative methods to minimize such risk and further improve their existing safety standards. Trainers also emphasized the importance of refresher courses to ensure the most up-to-date information and techniques.

The second training provided almost gO workers at S.N. Corporation yard in Madambibirhat with an overview of personal protective equipment CPPE3 and the consequences of not using it in the field. The group identified various PPE and the proper usage and maintenance procedures of each to better understand which equipment is best suited for their assigned tasks.

In addition to those trainings, the green team conducted two more in Alang yards. The first, in Marinelines Shipbreakers Pvt. Ltd. yard, trained the attendees on fire prevention and protection in order to increase awareness on the basic causes of fires through the Fire Triangle model and accompanying preventative measures. “Safe for entry” and “safe for hot work” conditions as well as emergency exits and assembly areas were also highlighted with the session concluding with ways to extinguish a fire and various other safety equipment, such as fire suits, emergency escape breathing devices, and fire extinguishers specifically for ship recycling.

Lastly, a general safety training encompassing key components of the trainings above took place at Sagarlaxmi Shipbreakers yard, including hazard identification, PPE usage and emergency procedures. This session also covered the significance of first aid, weekly and monthly safety planning and proper equipment maintenance, especially those used on a daily basis during the ship recycling process.

Although GMS is proud of the work done in 2O18 to improve health, environment and safety standards in the ship recycling industry in India, it’s ready to further progress the industry’s “green” transformation in the upcoming year at other recycling yards in the subcontinent!

Source: GMS