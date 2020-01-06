GMS Week 01 – UPWARD MOMENTUM!

It has been a roaring start to the year with prices, particularly in India, pushing on to levels approaching (and in the case of certain containers, well above) USD 400/LT LDT.

Local steel plate prices have continually been shooting up in Alang over the festive period with over USD 30/LDT gained, subsequently placing India atop the market rankings and in prime position to secure its share of the tonnage, going into what is expected to be a busy and seminal year ahead with the new low Sulphur regulations entering into force.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Bangladesh remain stranded some ways behind, but as we have witnessed historically (and even this week), Chattogram Buyers are liable to jump spectacularly on favored (and often larger LDT) tonnage.

On the Western end, Turkey continues to suffer, firmer in price, a weakening Lira, and an ongoing tonnage drought that’s making industry players wonder just how long this market will continue this way.

Meanwhile, with many candidates expected to enter the market over the coming year (as higher fuel costs make running some of the older vessels particularly cost prohibitive), the subcontinent markets will likely have much of the market tonnage to share. However, with increasingly tighter bank sanctions on Letters of Credit (L/Cs), it will also be a challenging year for industry players to ensure End Buyers are capable of taking in vessels and releasing funds on time, to ensure deliveries are smoothly coordinated.

For week 1 of 2020, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly