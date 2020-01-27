GMS Week 04 – SUDDEN SURGE!

A sudden surge of tonnage pre-Chinese New Year holidays has started to put pressure on recycling markets once again, particularly as the already limited number of Recyclers of large LDT tonnage has started to get booked up.

There is a shortage of capable and performing End Buyers, especially those whose banks will sanction large Dollar value L/Cs on the heavier lightweight units (Capesize bulkers, VLOCs and VLCCs) and this seems to be (with the exception of tankers) one of the most active sectors for the recycling of older assets at present.

After a stunning surge which saw prices improve by over USD 35/LDT over December and the early part of January, consecutive days of steel declines in India have started to put downward pressure on the local market. As such, it is worth issuing a cautionary note as we head into the long Lunar / Chinese New Year holidays this week that there may ensue several weeks of softer activity and dampened prices / demand as a result.

If the current trends persist – with poorer freight rates (particularly on dry bulk vessels) – then the markets may well see a deluge of tonnage for recycling after the holidays and that will certainly put downward pressure on prices once again, just as some improved levels and market stability had started to be seen of late.

Prices in both India and Bangladesh have surged above the USD 400/LDT mark in recent times (particularly for favored container units), but all of that could be in danger if supply starts to outstrip demand and fundamentals suffer going into February.

For week 4 of 2020, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly