GMS Week 05 – TAKING A TUMBLE!

International uncertainties have seeped through to the recycling markets this week as some dramatic reversals in both sentiments and pricing rocked the industry, leaving Cash Buyers who have bought some expensive tonnage and Ship Owners with fresh vessels to sell, suddenly find themselves chasing down the market.

Dry bulk rates have been risible at the start of the year, but that has not yet translated to a deluge of incoming vessels for recycling – perhaps due to a sluggish start with Chinese New Year holidays at the end of January (now extended until February 9 due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak) and Ship Owners now waiting to see whether a bounce back would occur upon the conclusion of the holidays.

However, this week, we really started to see a plethora of candidates hit the market and this has begun to put further pressure on prices that are already starting to tumble. About 10 Capesize Bulkers and VLOCs are being touted for sale in the coming weeks / months and Bangladesh (traditionally buyers of larger LDT tonnage) will certainly not be able to absorb anywhere near all of this tonnage – given that capable and performing End Buyers with workable bank / L/C limits are already starting to dwindle.

Therefore, some of the onus will start to fall on India and Pakistan to lift the burden – albeit at lower numbers that are back below USD 400/LT LDT again and sentiments in these two markets is also starting to creak off the back of failing fundamentals. From the Cash Buyer’s point of view, it may therefore be a case of waiting and watching rather than jumping in on fresh tonnage as rates fall – turning today’s market price deals into tomorrow’s losing ones.

For week 5 of 2020, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly