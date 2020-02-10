GMS Week 06 – MARKET MALAISE!

Shaky fundamentals, not only in the freight markets, but also the overall international economy, have finally started to seep into the recycling markets this week, with falling steel plate prices (in India and Bangladesh), nervy offerings, and troubled deliveries of late.

The world, and shipping markets in particular, are still trying to come to terms with how to deal with the fallout from the ongoing Coronavirus threat that has surpassed both SARS & MERS and the Indian and Bangladeshi markets are currently not permitting Chinese crew to disembark at their respective recycling locations on government orders. Perhaps a forced period of quarantine may have to ensue, even if the crew displays no signs of having contracted the virus.

This has tied in with some of the ongoing market malaise as steel prices have declined by about USD 18/Ton in India over the course of two weeks (halving the USD 35/LDT gains made over the previous month) and many End Buyers are simply waiting-and-watching before offering on fresh tonnage, perhaps (rightfully) fearing further falls ahead.

Bangladesh has (once again) seen an extraordinary volume of large LDT tonnage head to Chattogram shores over the previous month, as a majority of the approximately ten Capesize Bulk Carriers and VLOCs have ended up in Chattogram. As such, open and capable End Buyers with ready-to-establish L/Cs are naturally starting to dwindle once again. This is placing a downward pressure on prices, given the nearly crippling over-supply of vessels that are coming daily into the market, amidst increasingly dire freight rates.

Overall, it really is time for the Pakistani market to finally stand up and be counted, but every time a competing market corrects, thereby giving Gadani Buyers a chance to secure tonnage, they seem to conveniently lower their numbers in response, citing one excuse or another as to why it is not feasible for them to compete, thus leaving this market empty handed on serious tonnage once again (as it has been for the past two years).

For week 6 of 2020, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly