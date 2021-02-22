GMS Week 08 – BACK IN FULL SWING!

With Chinese New Year holidays drawing to a close, mills in China are starting to order product once again and it is no surprise to see steel plate prices in all of the sub-continent markets creeping back up as material starts to shift to one of the chief purchasers.

As such, the February lull witnessed across all sub-continent markets may finally be ending as sentiments and prices turn back to positive.

Having said that, there remain very few firm and workable candidates in the market at present, with many freight sectors (particularly dry bulk and containers) still performing well for the time-being.

Moreover, with both sectors still struggling, there is also expected to be more tanker and offshore tonnage for sale as the year progresses, along with those vessels where it may not make economic sense to pass SS / DD and install BWTS.

The Bangladeshi market has seen a plethora of units already arrive during the start of this year, as prices surged upwards towards the mythical USD 500/LDT mark, before the most recent crash by about USD 50 – USD 60 /LDT. 4 VLOCs along with a multitude of dry vessels (mostly Panamax and Handy bulkers) have seen well over 200,000 LDT arrive for beaching in just one month.

On the other side, Pakistan has also come creeping back of late and India (although bottom placed of all sub-continent markets) remains firm to buy HKC and any specialist (non-ferrous) units coming their way.

Finally, the Turkish market recorded another improvement last week, with steel plate, imported steel, and the Turkish Lira, all firming by the time the week ended and the decline in vessel prices finally stemming.

As such, all will therefore be hoping for a busy post CNY period with markets back in full swing!

For week 8 of 2021, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS