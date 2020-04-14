GMS Week 15 – NO END IN SIGHT!

With all subcontinent locations still under a strict lockdown and virtually all global ports similarly observing quarantine measures, the deal flow for both trading and recycling markets have expectedly ground to a halt.

With so many countries now refusing entry & exit of international crew and indeed denying vessels anchoring permissions at the various as is ports, it is virtually impossible to take over any ‘as is’ vessels any more. Moreover, there is no way to get vessels delivered into the various recycling destinations, with recycling nations imposing similar restrictions on incoming units with international crew.

Consequently, there is a growing backlog of units into India & Bangladesh (as evident from the respective port positions) and anxious Ship Owners and Cash Buyers wait for news on a market reopening as they desperately try to salvage failing deals due to force majeure conditions or cancelling dates coming sharply into view as arrivals and inward clearances are severely restricted.

With thousands of lives being lost every day in the grim battle against Covid-19, it would be churlish to suggest that shipping and deals are at the forefront of people’s minds at present. Saving lives and sacrificing for the greater good have become the priority in recent times and nowhere has that come under the microscope more acutely than in India, where Prime Minister Modi has enforced the largest ever lockdown, with 1.34 billion people ordered to stay at home, in an effort to curb the rampant spread of this virus.

For week 15 of 2020, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.