GMS Week 16 – LOCKDOWN BLUES!

India has extended its period of quarantine until May 3rd at least, whilst Bangladesh is now in lockdown until April 25th. But if the spread and death rates continue to rise in both countries, it would not be surprising at all to see these dates pushed back further once again.

Pakistan has tentatively set a date of April 21st for reopening, but these measures will have to be carefully reviewed next week before any announcement can be made official.

In the interim, a backlog of vessels continues to idle outside all subcontinent locations, with contracts and cancelling dates being frustrated by this unprecedented crisis. There is nothing either party can do when such an unforeseen global pandemic as this arises, so it is a question of how both parties can work together, in order to resolve and avoid unpleasant legal disputes.

Unfortunately, prices seem to have come off significantly since the last pre-pandemic fixtures, although the true extent of the falls may not be fully known until all locations (including Turkey) open up again and End Buyers get back to the bidding tables.

For week 16 of 2020, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.