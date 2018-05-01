GMS Week 17 – TAKING TANKERS!

The long awaited news of the Pakistani market reopening for tankers finally became a reality this week, with the first sales and boardings of wet units likely to set up beachings by early next week – the first in 1.5 years.

However, many end Buyers seem intent on waiting for updates from the Pakistani budget of April 27th, to filter through the information before committing on fresh units. They also seem mindful of the far more muted Indian market and the stuffed Bangladeshi market and are therefore seemingly unwilling to offer Cash Buyer asking levels at the moment.

The early news from the Pakistani budget has reportedly seen an increase in customs duty from 1% to 2%, which is expected to come into effect within the next 8 – 10 days once the budget is passed from the upper house of the assembly. The remaining tax increases – such as sales tax and bunkers – will come into effect from July 1st. The overall impact according to industry sources is a potential hit of about USD 15 – USD 17/LDT on the Pakistani ship recycling sector in the weeks ahead.

In terms of gas freeing, as has been extensively reported, tankers will need to be in gas free for hot works condition with all cargo residues, slops and sludges removed from all cargo and slop tanks, in addition to a gas free for hot works certificate from the last port of call confirming the same. Moreover, tank inspections will take place before and after beaching, prior to granting cutting permission on the vessel.

For week 17 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly