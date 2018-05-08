GMS Week 18 – OFFLOADING INVENTORY!

Tanker related activity ramped up this week as Cash Buyers managed to offload part of the 10 unsold VLCCs that remain in various Cash Buyer hands, most of them into the recently opened Pakistani market. Several units were reportedly committed to Gadani Recyclers this week, however resale levels are well below Cash Buyer expectations as end Buyers remain reluctant to offer above a certain threshold (seemingly matching prices with other local recyclers) in an effort to secure a deal (or two).

Presently, only a handful of open and capable (in terms of LC limits) end Buyers who are able to take in large LDT vessels / VLCCs are available in the Gadani market. This has left Cash Buyers scrambling to secure takers for their unsold tonnage at the least painful / loss making levels. Despite these odds, principals of GMS were the first to deliver and beach, not 1 but 2 tankers (including a VLCC) into Gadani after the 18 month hiatus. What is certain is that once the overflow of unsold vessels is committed to local buyers, the next batch of fixtures will likely be concluded at even lower numbers as we head into the traditionally subdued and slower summer / monsoon months.

Indeed, several Cash Buyers will have learnt of the challenges and sheer time it takes to clean these large LDT tankers, FSUs, and VLCCs, given the far more stringent local restrictions in India, Bangladesh and now Pakistan. We would like to remind our readers that when gas freeing tankers, all cargo residues, slops and sludges are to be totally cleaned from all cargo and slop tanks – the usual hot works standards of ‘up to two meters in height’ is no longer acceptable in the sub-continent markets.

For week 18 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly