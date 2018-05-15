GMS Week 19 – VLCC FOCUS!

Following the official reopening of the Pakistani market for tankers, the offloading of the plethora of unsold tanker / VLCC tonnage continued at pace this week, as interested Pakistani Buyers eagerly filled their plots. There were further VLCC sales concluded this week, gradually bringing the total number of units sold through 2018 towards the 30 mark, which looks likely to hit even before the end of May (not even halfway through the year)!

There is a noteworthy dissimilarity in pricing a VLCC vs. an MR / Aframax / Suezmax tanker as very few end Buyers in the Indian sub-continent are capable of opening such large U.S. Dollar value Letters of Credit (LC). Under the current market conditions, this can easily amount to an approximately USD 18 million LC on a roughly 40,000 Lightweight unit.

Given the limited number of capable end Buyers who are able to do this (translating into a lower demand), VLCCs are discounted far more than the average tanker for which, a greater number of Buyers are open / available to negotiate. Moreover, VLs generally take between 6 – 8 months to fully recycle, resulting in a significant exposure for the respective Buyer who will likely endure multiple market peaks & troughs over this period and only a Recycler with a strong financial standing is generally willing / able to withstand such fluctuations.

For week 19 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly