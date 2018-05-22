GMS Week 20 – DWINDLING DEMAND!

After a bumper week of sales, things certainly slowed a touch this week with just the one VLCC sale to report, as the number of VLs already committed through 2018 steadily creeps towards 30.

With Bangladesh and Pakistan both entering the Holy month of Ramadan, the upcoming week of Posidonia in Greece, and summer / holiday months approaching, we anticipate a slowdown in supply and overall activity as Ship Owners, Cash Buyers, end Buyers and Brokers become engaged elsewhere. This should give the markets (Bangladesh and Pakistan in particular) a chance to digest the plethora of large LDT tonnage beached during the first half of this year.

Chittagong reached a saturation point last month as rates plummeted down towards the low USD 400s/LDT. As such, Chittagong Recyclers have been inert and uninterested in new tonnage ever since.

Pakistan too is swiftly starting to fill up with only a handful of less aggressive Buyers who are open to negotiate tonnage, albeit at much lower levels. Unfortunately for those Cash Buyers who still have a number of unsold large LDT tankers / VLCCs in in their respective inventories, they are now in the unfortunate position of chasing down levels and taking expectedly large hits on their units.

For week 20 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly