GMS Week 21 – FIRMER FOOTING!

Having taken in a majority of the larger LDT (wet) tonnage from unsold Cash Buyer inventories since the market reopened for tankers, Pakistan finally started to cool off this week as the few open Buyers presented far less aggressive numbers on proposed units. It was therefore surprising to witness both India (and even Bangladesh to an extent) to have crept up in such a coordinated and timely manner, to finish the week on firmer offerings.

As such, India managed to creep past Pakistan, to end the week as the leader on the market rankings.

Meanwhile, despite several market sales having taken place, there has been a marked slowdown in the supply of meaningful tonnage of late, even as the total number of VLCCs sold for the year teeters around the 30 mark.

With summer holidays, the impending monsoon season & the religious month of Ramadan in the Indian sub-continent, and upcoming week of Posidonia in Greece, it seems likely to be a quieter period of activity over the next month or so.

For week 21 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly