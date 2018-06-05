GMS Week 22 – ABSENT MINDED!

As previously anticipated, sales and activity appears to have cooled off as the shipping community descended upon Posidonia in Athens this week. The Holy month of Ramadan in the Indian sub-continent & Turkey is also in progress (leading to reduced working hours and a diminished appetite to buy) whilst the monsoon season is gradually picking up and most tows of offshore units will likely be refused by underwriters during the rains. All of this is leading to a typically disjointed and eventually quieter few summer months.

Accordingly, the present is perhaps an apt moment to reflect on another busy half year gone by, particularly for (large LDT) tankers and VLCC scrapping – with nearly 30 of the behemoths already sold this year.

There have been minimal dry bulk and container sales as recycling of offshore units & tankers has ramped into gear and that is likely to be the theme for the latter half of the year for these beleaguered sectors.

Meanwhile, the Chittagong and Gadani markets have gotten stuffed at a rapid pace of late – especially the Gadani market, which only recently reopened for its doors for tankers earlier last month. As a consequence, prices and demand have cooled off significantly (especially in Pakistan), thereby maintaining the industry’s focus on a resurgent Indian market.

For week 22 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

