GMS Week 22 – EASING BACK INTO IT!

As the Ramadan period / Eid holidays come to an end and June approaches around the corner, we are gradually starting to have some clarity on the phased and gradual market re- openings as the virus infection rates start to ease across the globe, following extended periods of lockdown at a majority of the countries worldwide.

This is not to say that the virus has disappeared from the subcontinent (far from it at present) and any easing of restrictions to allow ships and foreign crew in to resume recycling activities once again, is expected to be a slow and gradual process.

Indeed, cases continue to rise in Pakistan & Bangladesh while India recorded its highest one day jump at the end of the week, leaving many in the industry to question the wisdom of moving too soon (in terms of reopening) and risking a second spike. Notwithstanding, domestic economies cannot simply be placed on hold / lockdown indefinitely and a sensible approach to reopening is being implemented, with foreign crew on incoming ships being required to undergo a 14-day quarantine (including time at sea) and mandating medical checks upon arrival to prevent any further import of the disease.

Presently, Bangladesh is the only subcontinent location that has started to permit new ships with foreign crew to beach and these crew will then have to stay in a hotel (not on board the vessel on the beach) until such time as international flights resume.

India too is permitting foreign crew in, however, Owners are expected to appeal to Ahmedabad authorities to allow the same. So far, only one vessel has received such permission, with others expected to follow next week. Rounding off the subcontinent locations, Pakistan too is expected to allow foreign crew in from next week, in the next step towards easing restrictions. However, since this is new territory for most, things are not expected move quickly.

For week 22 of 2020, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.



Source: GMS