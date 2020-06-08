GMS Week 23 – Downward Pressure!

With markets slowly starting to open up again, fresh tonnage and unsold vessels in Cash Buyer hands were being proposed into the subcontinent markets this week.

This is now placing a downward pressure on prices & demand and we continue to see markedly lower offers from end Buyers, with many choosing to abstain from offering at all, until some stability on levels is seen.

We have already lost over USD 100/LDT in prices since the start of the year, with all subcontinent locations having been put under severe quarantine, to curb the rampant spread of Covid-19. The rate of infections continues to rise in each country, with some record figures being seen in India and Pakistan last week, raising concerns that perhaps these locations have ended their lockdown periods too quickly.

Finally, Turkey has started to return to normal this week, with flights resuming operations and steel prices making a minor improvement. However, with virtually no tonnage being proposed into Aliaga, it is expected to be a slow time for the Turkish market.