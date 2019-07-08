GMS Week 27 – CHALLENGE REMAINS!

Inclement weather has put much of the activity in the subcontinent markets on hold this week, as Bangladesh and Pakistan continue to digest and challenge the latest outcome of their respective budgets and India continues to battle the outcome of its volatile steel plate.

However, the facts remain that prices have overall declined by about USD 50/LDT from the peaks seen earlier this year and a far quieter summer / monsoon period is subsequently expected across the subcontinent markets, whilst these new realities sink in.

Meanwhile, the flow of tonnage into the market has also slowed considerably over the summer months and this has allowed a stuffed Bangladeshi market, the time to digest much of the large LDT & expensive tonnage beached here during the first six months of the year, before (hopefully) returning to form in the fourth quarter of this year.

In India, Steel prices continue to endure a mercilessly rough ride, once again losing almost USD 12/LDT off their value this week, whilst the Pakistani Rupee has (overall) suffered catastrophic depreciations, wiping off about 20% of its value within the last 12 months alone.

All of this, even before the impact of the 2019 Pakistani budget can be taken into account, whereby Gadani Ship Recyclers have seen an increase in sales taxes and the PSBA has subsequently been challenging Government for a reversal of the same – albeit, with little success thus far. Notwithstanding, all of their efforts may likely not yield much of a difference, given that their prices are currently positioned some ways away from their subcontinent counterparts.

Bangladesh meanwhile, seems better equipped to challenge the recent imposition of the 10% VAT from its recent budget, with the powerful BSBA lobby already working hard to get this reversed and some signs of progress were reportedly witnessed this week.

For week 27 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly