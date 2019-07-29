GMS Week 30 – ROUGH RIDE!

Markets across the subcontinent continue to endure a rough ride over the summer months and there is virtually no good news over the recent past that would bring optimism back to the industry (at least until the monsoon’s start winding down).

Steel plate prices in India have declined by about USD 50/LDT over the course of July, leaving vessel prices positioned well below the USD 400/LDT mark – a precarious position for those Cash Buyers who are still stuck with (expensive) tonnage to sell. Bangladesh remains in the mire as well, with still no positive news forthcoming regarding the reversal of the 10% VAT imposed over the recent budget (something that has seen prices adjust downward by about USD 30/LDT). Most yards are still stuffed with tonnage and it may take several months over the traditionally quieter monsoon period, for vessels to be digested and local demand to return.

Pakistan too has remained out of the buying, with cheap Iranian billet imports that are still putting pressure on local prices and a recent currency collapse, both of which have conspired to see very few vessels being committed to Gadani Buyers for nearly a year. Finally, the Turkish market continues to trudge along (unchanged), with a minor improvement reported in local steel prices, whilst the Lira continues to linger around the TRY 5.6X mark.

In other news, we wonder if our readers are aware of the difference between recycling and responsible recycling? Do they appreciate the impact of various regulations such as the Hong Kong Convention and the European Union Ship Recycling Regulation to their bottom line? Does your company follow recycling methods geared towards CSR?

For week 30 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly