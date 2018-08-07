GMS Week 31 – FOCUS ELSEWHERE!

For the first time (in a long time), the ship recycling industry has witnessed progressively declining prices across all 5 major recycling destinations over the span of a few weeks. Consequently (and unsurprisingly), 2018s summer inertia continues on for yet another week, with increasingly fewer units being proposed / negotiated for sale.

Meanwhile, there finally seems to be some good news coming out of Pakistan this week, with Imran Khan’s party winning the local elections. It is hoped that this in turn will have a knock-on effect for the country overall – in terms of business & economic optimism.

Notwithstanding, the recent domestic developments still remain tinged with confusion as far as cutting permissions (for the recently delivered tankers) are concerned. News from the ground is that the requested issuance of gas free certificates from the explosives department in Islamabad has been postponed once again, until the relevant representatives re-inspect all tankers beached locally, a procedure that is expected to commence from August 13th. As such, interest from Pakistan for any available (dry) units has escalated in recent weeks, the ongoing dearth of which has left Gadani Buyers increasingly frustrated as the weeks go by.

In India, the trucker’s strike was finally called off this week as business and transportation of product from local yards has resumed. Yet, prices failed to improve in line with expectations and Alang Buyers struggled to acquire any notable units for another week. Bangladesh has also been gripped by student strikes, as the focus in all sub-continent locations now seems to be shifting away from ship recycling. Constant monsoon rains have persisted into August and Eid holidays are also on the horizon, further dampening any interest that may have been.

For week 31 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly