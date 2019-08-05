GMS Week 31 – THRIFTY THREE HUNDREDS!

Following significant declines in various fundamentals over the summer / monsoon months at each location, all subcontinent markets are now offering on units, in the mid-to-high USD 300s/LDT.

Indian steel plate prices have been affected the worst, declining by at least USD 55/LDT over the month of July alone and coupled with seasonal elements & subsequently decreasing demand, this has seen levels plummet by about USD 60 – USD 70/LDT, leaving Alang as the lowest of the subcontinent locations.

Indeed, it is proving increasingly difficult to solicit any firm numbers out of any market at present, with Eid holidays just around the corner in Pakistan & Bangladesh and Buyers reticent to quote any firm levels in India for the time-being.

Amidst the chaos, Cash Buyers are left holding the bag with a number of high priced unsold units, which they may now look to hold onto for a short while, at least until the much expected pick-up in pricing from the fourth quarter of the year comes around.

The overall industry is certainly hoping that Bangladesh returns to the fore with some vigor after the Eid holidays, as this has been the go to market for decent sized tonnage through much of 2019. Yet, their return is largely dependent on the BSBA’s ability to overturn the 5% VAT increase, which has seen prices fall by about USD 30 – USD 35/LDT. Bangladeshi recyclers also need to clear out a lot of the existing inventory that is currently occupying local yards and has been extremely slow to shift due to the constant rains / flooding.

Pakistan has been creeping back with increasing enquiries emerging over the recent weeks. However, after over a year on the sidelines, it is becoming increasingly difficult to get Gadani Buyers to commit on fresh candidates at anywhere near sensible levels for the time being.

For week 31 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly