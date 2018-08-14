GMS Week 32 – STASIS!

The stasis in the Indian sub-continent ship recycling markets continues, with no new sales to report and virtually no movement in prices. In fact, ever since levels declined by about USD 50/LDT during the second quarter of the year (leaving many Cash Buyers with unsold vessels stumped in the process), demand has subsequently (and expectantly) dipped during these traditionally quiet summer / monsoon months.

Pakistan too has been struggling of late as local Recyclers have been awaiting permissions to initiate cutting on all of the tankers delivered here this year. There was however, some good news this week as several re-inspections have reportedly taken place and gas free certificates are in the process of being issued. Upon receipt of the originals of these certificates, permissions to begin cutting the first batch of 11 tankers delivered here should be in place. Coupled with the election victory of Imran Khan’s progressive party, a touch more optimism should emerge from Pakistan, after what has been a confused and inert past few months.

On the pricing front, Bangladesh continues to lead the spectrum, on the back of which, another three VLCCs have arrived Chittagong anchorage and are awaiting beaching, although reportedly sold at significant losses to the concerned Cash Buyers. Moreover, following the hefty supply of tankers during the first 6 months of 2018, an increasing number of end user plots are starting to free up locally. On the other side, India remains off the pace, seeking bargains on any green or specialist vessels (including offshore units now that the monsoon season is coming to an end) that may come their way.

For week 32 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly