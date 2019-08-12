GMS Week 32 – SUB CONT STRUGGLES!

Subcontinent markets continue to remain depressed over these summer / monsoon months and with Eid holidays now upon us, there remains little hope of a return to more bullish numbers anytime soon. As it stands today, all markets are comfortably trading well below the USD 400/LDT mark and in the case of India and Pakistan, end Buyers are even trying their luck in the low USD 300s/LDT on certain types of vessels (unsurprisingly, to no avail thus far).

A few weeks of stability will certainly be required, just to bring end Buyers back to the bidding tables, as confidence has been rocked to such an extent that there are few sensible offers emanating from India and Bangladesh, whilst Pakistan remains virtually inert after over a year on the sidelines, with no meaningful purchases to speak for.

In India, the bottom has truly come off steel plate prices as levels continued to decline over the course of this week as well, depreciating a whopping USD 70/Ton since early July. Adding to India’s woes has been the Indian Rupee, which too (briefly) breached INR 71 against the U.S. Dollar this week.

There is still some hope that post Eid, the Bangladeshi market could return to previous highs well above USD 400/LDT once some of the inventory on local yards starts to clear out and with competing markets still in the doldrums, Cash Buyers with large LDT expensive units in their inventory are certainly waiting on this with baited breath.

Finally, Turkey’s state of stasis continues with marginal movements reported on steel plate prices as the Lira continues to hop around the TRY 5.60 mark against the U.S. Dollar.

For week 32 of 2019, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly