GMS Week 33 – REBOUND!

Just as the sub-continent markets started to display signs of a recovery / improvement this week, Eid holidays descended across Pakistan and Bangladesh (and the nearly defunct Turkish market), as a quieter week of activity is expected to ensue.

As we head into September and the traditionally bullish fourth quarter of the year, there is an overall expectation that once Eid holidays have concluded, a notable recovery in demand and prices may be seen, especially in the Indian sub-continent markets.

Meanwhile, in India this week, despite early-week declines, local steel prices regained lost ground and spiked as the week ended, making up for some of the hefty losses of July and August that saw about USD 50/LDT wiped off. As a result of this improvement, several speculative sales were immediately concluded into India.

Where larger LDT bulkers and tankers are concerned, it still seems as though Alang buyers will not be able to effectively compete with their sub-continent competitors. However, for specialist ships (such as the cement carrier and reefer sold this week), green tonnage, and mid-sized container & tankers, India is expected to remain as the preferred destination.

For week 33 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly