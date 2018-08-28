GMS Week 34 – SIGNS OF LIFE!

Signs of life finally started to emerge from the subcontinent markets this week as prices in both Bangladesh and India showed marked improvements and cutting permissions on a multitude of tankers beached in Pakistan are finally set to be issued this coming week.

Indeed, local steel plate prices in India have bounced back nearly USD 30/LDT over the last 10 days, making up for some of the dramatic declines (to the tune of about USD 50/LDT) witnessed over July and early August.

Bangladesh too seems to have regained some of its appetite following an incredibly sluggish summer / monsoon period as many of the VLCCs and large LDT tankers delivered during the first half of the year have been / are in the process of being absorbed, with the likelihood that a growing appetite to acquire fresh tonnage could emerge post-Eid holidays.

Activity in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Turkey has been muted during the week long Eid holiday period. However, given that fundamentals are starting to turn positive in the subcontinent markets and demand too has improved (on the back of a lackluster supply of vessels over the past few months), it is expected to be a busier and more bullish final quarter of the year – as has traditionally been the case.

Gadani buyers are also starting to wake up to the stark reality that their well below market offerings are leading them nowhere. However, following re-inspections of several tankers about a week ago and the strong likelihood of cutting permissions forthcoming, the near future could see Gadani Recyclers firming their levels once tonnage starts to be absorbed.

For week 34 of 2018, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS Weekly