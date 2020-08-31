GMS Week 35 – FOCUS SWITCH!

After some mammoth gains over the previous weeks, a touch more caution has started to enter the markets this week, particularly from both India and Pakistan. Bangladesh, on the other hand, appears to be gearing up for a fourth-quarter resurgence, with some greater enquiries emerging and a couple of big offers reportedly coming forth on vessels currently in Cash Buyer hands.

Of course, the chief concern remains the unrelenting spread of Coronavirus and India has once again broken daily records, registering almost 80,000 cases in a single day, as the country faces an increasingly worrying public health crisis.

Yet, there remains a growing number of Ship Owners who are keen to cash in at these vastly improved rates and with August summer holiday season coming to an end soon, we can only expect the supply of tonnage to increase, as we approach the final quarter of 2020.

Prices had been dropping to the mid USD 200s/LDT before some sort of form started to return to the markets and ever since, numbers have risen steadily and sharply to claw back around USD 100/LDT of the losses, in a matter of several weeks.

Much of the demand has already been quelled in Pakistan (and in India to a certain extent, given the slew of PCTCs intended for HKC green recycling, in addition to a collection of containers sold there recently), so it may be that focus has finally started to shift to an emerging Bangladeshi market in the months to come.

For week 35 of 2020, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Source: GMS