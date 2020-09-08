GMS Week 36 – BACK IN THE GROOVE!

A whole raft of sales have reportedly been concluded over the past week or so and into all markets, as subcontinent recycling locations finally get back into the groove after the prolonged absence and declining rates witnessed during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis this year.

Following a first half of the year that was dominated primarily by containers and PCTCs (for HKC green recycling), it is noticeable from the sales board this week that the number of tankers for recycling is starting to increase as well.

Prices have been on a dramatic upward curve over the last several weeks, clawing back the nearly USD 150/LDT of losses sustained during the second quarter of the year. However, amidst an improving supply of vessels, levels appear to have steadied / stabilized in all subcontinent markets around the mid USD 300s/LDT for the time being.

Even levels from the Turkish market made a mild improvement this week, as local offerings jumped despite the Lira weakening to record lows against the U.S. Dollar.